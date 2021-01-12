MS Polymer Adhesives Market worth $5.9 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "MS Polymer Adhesives Market by Type (Adhesives, Sealants), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Assembly), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the MS Polymer Adhesives Market size for MS polymer adhesives is projected to grow from USD 4.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.9 Billion, at a CAGR of 7.2%.





MS polymer adhesives are largely used in the Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, and Industrial assembly industry.



Automotive & Transportation is the fastest-growing segment of the overall MS Polymer Adhesives Market.



Automotive & Transportation is the fastest-growing segment of the overall MS Polymer Adhesives Market. MS polymer adhesives are used in cars, commercial vehicles (bus, rail, and truck), and aerospace. The automotive & transportation industry continuously demands more advanced and improved bonding. MS polymer adhesives offer excellent adhesion, superior durability, chemical & temperature resistance, and low shrinkage. They are preferred in interior and exterior applications such as bonding of glass fiber, metals, plastics, and composite substrates in the aircraft manufacturing industry, commercial & specialty vehicles (agricultural, construction, military, and armor), and OEMs.



APAC is the largest MS Polymer Adhesives Market during the forecast period.



APAC accounts for the largest share of the MS Polymer Adhesives Market, followed by Europe and North America. The building & construction end-use industry dominated the MS Polymer Adhesives Market globally. The improved performance of hybrid adhesives like MS polymer has led manufacturers to shift to the manufacturing of MS polymer adhesives rather conventional adhesives & sealants. MS polymer hybrid is a decade old technology in APAC and was first introduced in Japan. The region adopted this technology at the very nascent stage and is currently leading the market.



The key players profiled in the MS Polymer Adhesives Market report are Henkel AG (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema S.A. (France), and The 3M Company (US).



Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting



Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants Market by Resin Type (MS Polymer Hybrid, Epoxy-Polyurethane, Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate), Application (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Assembly), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Elastic Adhesives & Sealants Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Silicone, SMP), End-Use Industry (Construction, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024

