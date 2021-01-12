Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2021) -Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF) ("Next Green Wave", "NGW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following corporate and financial updates:

The Company would like to highlight some Q4 2020 achievements:

- Announced its expansion plans to construct a 50,000 square foot premium indoor cultivation facility, adjacent to its current 35,000 square foot facility (Click HERE for the press release).

- Commenced operations at its 3,500 square foot packaging facility (click HERE for the press release).

- As shown in the table below, the Company has increased its quarter over quarter revenue and Adjusted EBITDA*.



The Company is also pleased to announce the following appointments:

- Glen Harder, a current director of the Company, has been appointed as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

- Mr. Harder is a corporate lawyer and has been a member of the British Columbia Law Society for over 35 years. He advises both public companies and private entities on financing and M&A matters. He is experienced in shareholder disputes, acquisitions/takeovers, matters of corporate governance and dispute resolution.

- Todd Hybels has been promoted from Facility Director to Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

- Mr. Hybels has provided executive leadership for multi-million dollar construction projects both domestically and internationally; provided strategic leadership to both for-profit and non-profit organizations; and envisioned and built the thriving teams and effective systems necessary to achieve profitable outcomes in each fast-paced, growth-oriented opportunity. He has a financial background, with a focus on calculated, high-risk commodities. Mr. Hybels's insight and initiative were integral in scaling the NGW facility from its early days, to what is now a fully operational premium cultivation facility with a staff of over 60 people.

"2020 was a transformative year for NGW. We transitioned from a startup into a fully fledged cannabis CPG company that has consistent revenue growth quarter over quarter, is cash flow positive month after month and has achieved true profitability for the last three quarters. Moving into 2021, we want to build on that momentum through expansion. As such, we are building an additional 50,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility at our Coalinga campus scheduled to be online late 2021 and we are actively pursuing opportunities to expand and diversify our cultivation operations." - Michael Jennings CEO Next Green Wave



Michael Jennings

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc.



About Next Green Wave



Next Green Wave is a fully integrated premium seed to shelf craft cannabis producer offering products through its in-house brand portfolio and wholesale flower for other large cannabis manufacturers. The Company owns and operates a 35,000 sf indoor facility in Coalinga, CA which is home to our nursery, cultivation, distribution, and future extraction business. NGW has an exclusive seed library consisting of 120 cannabis strains and hybrids including award-winning cultivars and is producing high quality tissue culture plantlets through its proprietary cloning technology with bio-tech leader Precigen. Marketing, product design and formulation are produced in-house, please follow along us at www.nextgreenwave.com or on Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

