Boku continued to see strong demand after its early December trading update, finishing the year with revenue and EBITDA ahead of consensus expectations. The Payments business was the driver of revenue upside, and lower costs in both businesses contributed further to EBITDA upside. We have revised our forecasts to reflect the strong H220 performance, upgrading FY20 normalised EPS by 15.5%. We maintain our FY21/22 forecasts as we expect the company to revert to pre-COVID-19 spending behaviour when lockdown restrictions are removed.

