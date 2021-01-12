CNH Industrial N.V.: STEYR, New Holland Agriculture, CASE Construction Equipment and FPT Industrial win prestigious 2020 Good Design Awards

London, January 12, 2021



CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) agricultural brands, STEYR and New Holland Agriculture, alongside global construction equipment brand CASE and global powertrain brand FPT Industrial, have all been awarded prestigious 2020 Good Design Awards. Conferred by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies, these awards recognize products and concepts from the four brands that were judged to be outstanding examples in their respective fields.

Celebrating the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs from around the world, the selection criteria are based on the highest aesthetic in terms of innovative design, new technologies, form, materials, construction, concept, function, utility, and energy efficiency, and sensitivity to the environment. The jury, composed of design professionals, industry leading specialists, design journalists and critics selected the following products from a record number of submissions from 48 countries: the STEYR Konzept Tractor, the New Holland BigBaler 1290 High Density, the CASE 'Project Zeus' concept electric backhoe loader and the FPT Industrial concept Cursor X engine.

STEYR Konzept Tractor

STEYR's Good Design Award was given in recognition of the creative yet practical thinking behind the Konzept, a striking study of the future of tractor development. The distinctive design brings real-world benefits in areas ranging from performance to visibility to sustainability. Examples include the minimalist cabin interior where information is projected on to transparent screens, enabling maximum visibility and enhancing operator comfort and productivity.

The award also acknowledges the Konzept's forward-thinking technology, including an innovative hybrid power system combining a conventional engine, a generator and electric drives. The concept tractor was designed in conjunction with sister CNH Industrial powertrain brand FPT Industrial. Its modular hybrid powertrain system is the perfect blend of compactness, efficiency and thought-through engineering. This allows different power sources to be used depending on application. As a result, the tractor can be operated with zero noise/exhaust emissions where possible/required.

New Holland BigBaler 1290 High Density

The New Holland BigBaler 1290 High Density was commended for its design vision and enhanced operational efficiency. The product's flowing lines were inspired by nature, specifically the sight of crops swaying in the breeze as they grow, and its sinuous, sleek form reflects the machine's functionality.

The BigBaler 1290 High Density significantly enhances baling sustainability. Using patented Loop Master knotting technology, twine offcuts are eliminated, and over the course of a baling season this could save some six kilometers or 46kg of twine. This makes for twine free, uncontaminated forage and no residue left in the field.

CASE 'Project Zeus' electric backhoe loader concept

The CASE 'Project Zeus' electric backhoe loader is a unique-in-the-industry prototype, which perfectly combines the essence of CASE's heritage and its mission to enhance sustainability in construction in a clean and simple design package. This zero-emission machine has the same power and performance as its standard diesel equivalent and delivers significantly lower operating costs. Series production models of the electric backhoe, branded as the CASE 580 EV, will be delivered in early 2021.

The jury was impressed by how the concept conveyed design heritage stretching back to 1957, anchored in both clean operation and the sharp and clean design of the machine. It was commended for its innovative lighting/backlighting design elements, rugged yet clean lines and contouring, as well as a modern and intuitive user experience.

FPT Industrial Cursor X Engine Concept

The FPT Industrial Cursor X engine concept, which is a symbol of how the Brand conceives innovation, is a concept engine designed for 'Planet Earth'. Cursor X is defined by the four 'M' philosophy: Multi-power - it can be powered by the most sustainable fuel for the specific mission - natural gas hydrogen fuel cell electric generation or battery-stored energy; Modular - to enable easy assembly and vehicle integration; Multi-application - to power a wide variety of machines from agriculture to construction and from commercial vehicles to power generation applications; and Mindful - the engine is self-learning and fully connected.

The Cursor X was recognized for bringing the 'engine out from under the hood', transforming it into a design statement in itself.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:

bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall

Corporate Communications Manager

CNH Industrial

Tel. +44

www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments