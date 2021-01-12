Gambier Gold Corp. (TSX-V: GGAU) Appoints Michael Burns as VP Exploration and Adds Darin Wagner and Dr. Lee Groat as Technical Advisors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Gambier Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Michael Burns as Vice President of Exploration. In addition, Mr. Darin Wagner, former CEO of Balmoral Resources, and Dr. Lee Groat have been invited to serve as technical advisors to the Company.

Mr. Michael Schuss, CEO, Gambier Gold stated "The addition of Mr. Burns, Mr. Wagner and Dr. Groat to our company provides the additional management and technical experience required for success. Mr. Wagner's extensive knowledge of the Detour Gold Belt, as the former CEO of Balmoral Resources, will be an asset for the Company as we move toward our initial testing of the Detour West Property this winter."

Mr. Burns earned his M.Sc. in Economic Geology from Laurentian University. He has been actively involved in the mining and exploration industry since 2007 as a founding partner of the consulting firms Mackevoy Geosciences Ltd. and Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd. Mr. Burns has managed multiple grassroots exploration programs projects within Canada and internationally over the past 14 years. Prior to his current position, Michael was in charge of Geology and Exploration for Potentate Mining LLC's sapphire and gold mining operations near Philipsburg, Montana.

Mr. Burns is currently the president of Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd., and led the development of their commercial, un-manned aerial vehicle magnetometer geophysical survey system. He successfully led the growth at Pioneer which serves mining clients globally with high-quality, safe and efficient drone based geophysical surveys. In addition, Michael has previously served as CEO and President, as well as a Board member on multiple public companies and brings valued capital market and management experience to the Gambier team.

Mr. Wagner is a Professional Geologist (B.C., Ont.) with over 30 years of mineral exploration and corporate development experience. During that time, he has been directly involved in a number of M&A transactions in the mineral exploration sector and has raised several hundred million dollars for mineral exploration globally.

After a decade with major Canadian miners Cominco and Noranda, Mr. Wagner became Vice President, Exploration for New Millennium Metals Corp. which was merged with Platinum Group Metals Ltd. in 2002. Mr. Wagner served as Exploration Manager for Platinum Group Metals through the acquisition, discovery and initial delineation of the Maseve PGE mine in South Africa.

Mr. Wagner became President of Sydney Resource Corp. in 2005 and steered the successful merger with Band Ore Resources to form West Timmins Mining Inc. He then served as President, CEO and Qualified Person for West Timmins through the discovery of the high-grade Thunder Creek and 144 gold deposits - which form part of the Timmins West Mine Complex in Timmins, Ontario. He oversaw the acquisition of West Timmins by Lake Shore Gold in an all-share deal valued at $424 million which was completed in 2009.

He then founded Canadian explorer Balmoral Resources Ltd. and served as its President and CEO through a series of gold and base metal discoveries culminating in its 2020 acquisition by Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. in an all-share deal valued on closing, at $160 million. Balmoral's primary assets were located along the Sunday Lake deformation zone adjacent to the producing Detour Lake gold mine and along trend from Gambier's Detour West property.

Mr. Wagner was also a founding director of Falco Resources (acquired by the Osisko Group in 2017), NewCastle Gold (acquired by Equinox Gold in 2017) and TSXV listed VR Resources, where he continues to serve as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Wagner also currently acts in an advisory capacity for Nova Royalty Corp., Ely Gold Royalties and KORE Mining, all Canadian-listed companies.

Dr. Groat graduated from Queen's University with a B.Sc. (Honours, Geology) in 1982 and from the University of Manitoba with a Ph.D. in 1988. From 1988 to 1989 he was a NATO Postdoctoral Fellow at Cambridge University. Professor Groat has been a faculty member at the University of British Columbia since 1989. His main research interests are the economic geology (including strategic elements) and the crystal chemistry of minerals. He has published more than 150 papers in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

From 2001 to 2006 Dr. Groat was Editor of American Mineralogist. He is the former Co-Editor (2012) and present Editor (2013-present) of The Canadian Mineralogist. In 2003 Dr. Groat was elected a Fellow of the Mineralogical Society of America, and in 2009 the new mineral groatite, NaCaMn2+2(PO4)[PO3(OH)]2, was named in his honour. In 2019 he was awarded the Leonard G. Berry Medal for distinguished service to the Mineralogical Association of Canada.

Since 2007, Professor Groat has been Director of Integrated Sciences at UBC, a program for the top students in science that allows them to customize their degrees. Professor Groat is an Independent Director of multiple companies in the exploration and technology spheres and a partner in a private consulting company.

