Fish-eye Solid-state LiDAR released at CES 2021.

SOSLAB that specializes in LiDAR, won the CES 2021 Innovation Awards at the world's largest electronics exhibition 'CES 2021,' for its Solid-state LiDAR 'ML' for automotive.

Professional LiDAR Sensor provider SOSLAB won the CES 2021 Innovation Awards for its Solid-state LiDAR ML for automotive. The Solid-state LiDAR ML for autonomous vehicles won the Innovation Awards in the Vehicle Intelligence and Transportation category. This award recognizes the excellence of this product ML: Compact LiDAR without moving parts inside which enables simpler vehicle sensor deployment in terms of size, weight and stability. ML is easy to mass-produce with a simple structural design which is expected to attract attention in the automotive LiDAR market. ML will be supplied to strategic partners only, launching prototype products in the global market at CES 2021. More information on ML can be found at the SOSLAB booth at the CES 2021 exhibition held online from January 11th to 14th. (Photo: Business Wire)

The CES Innovation Awards are awarded by about 50 expert judges who select the most innovative products in 28 categories each year. The products selected for this innovation award are displayed at the CES Innovation Showcase from January 11th.

SOSLAB's Solid-state LiDAR 'ML' for autonomous vehicles won the Innovation Awards in the Vehicle Intelligence Transportation category. This award recognizes the excellence of this product ML: Compact LiDAR without moving parts inside which enables simpler vehicle sensor deployment in terms of size, weight and stability.

The mechanical type of LiDAR currently used for research on autonomous driving has a limitation in mass production due to the system complexity caused by the moving components; ML is easy to mass-produce with a simple structural design which is expected to attract attention in the automotive LiDAR market.

ML was previously unveiled at KES2020 held at the COEX Exhibition Hall last year and will be supplied to strategic partners only, launching prototype products in the global market at CES 2021. More information on ML can be found at the SOSLAB booth at the CES 2021 exhibition held online from January 11th to 14th.

SOSLAB's CEO, Jiseong Jeong said, "SOSLAB will become a company that makes the world smarter with LiDAR. Along with the verification of ML's technical excellence, we plan to complete product performance verification and auto-grade qualification by the second half of this year by securing additional capital with the goal of mass production of Solid-state LiDARs in 2022. SOSLAB will grow into a company that leads the global LiDAR market by commercializing LiDAR for vehicles."

See SOSLAB's Compact 3D Solid-state LiDAR 'ML' video

https://youtu.be/o3hSOnNKlDw

Additional Info.

Website: http://soslab.co/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/soslab

About SOSLAB

SOSLAB specializes in LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), which measures the distance to an object using light. We develop and supply 2D and 3D LiDARs to the market, growing into a global company by successfully developing Solid-state LiDAR for automotive.

Contacts:

SOSLAB

Ellie Yeojin Kim Marketing Manager

+82-62-973-5051

ellie.kim@soslab.co