Winners, Inc. Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Launch Text Messaging Service With Prompt.io to Provide Its Customers With Real Time Sports Gambling Research, Data, Advice, Analysis and Predictions

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. announces the launch of its text messaging service with Prompt.io to provide its customers with interactive texting for real time sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions. VegasWINNERS will be amongst the first handicappers to utilize texting. The company sees this as a competitive advantage, since 90% of text messages are read within 3 minutes of being received. This is significantly more interaction than email which, by contrast, sees only a 5% interaction rate as successful.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of Winners, Inc. stated "Our customers can just text us the word or phrase they desire, and our system will reply within moments. We believe the level of customer interaction will be unparalleled. VegasWINNERS customers can type words or phrases such as "lines for today," "NFL scores," "tell me every score in the Packer game as it happens," "buy the pick for the night game," for example and so many other specific personally generated words and/or phrases. Vegas Winners is ushering in a new paradigm for sports fans."

ABOUT PROMPT.IO

Since its inception 2014, Prompt.io has been on a mission to improve organizations' ability to engage with their customers, supporters, constituents and contacts. We've done this by making it easy for organizations to communicate with their contacts through the channels people use most often in their daily lives. This includes text messaging, Facebook, Twitter, Slack and numerous other channels. The next step was to empower organizations to take action, exchange data and conduct business-all via text message. By offering an end-to-end mobile solution for notifying, engaging and conducting business with key contacts, Prompt.io is accelerating commerce and making it convenient for businesses and customers alike to interact and communicate.

The result is a messaging platform that radically changes the quality of customer experience and drives success. We've purpose built our text messaging solutions to lead in deliverability and response while pioneering text-led technology to securely exchange data and complete business transactions. Our value is simple to understand make it easy for your customers, keep them captivated through text-led interaction, and you'll complete more successful actions. Our platform is flexible and developer-friendly, while simple to use and so quick to implement that you can be sending text messages in minutes. In addition, our API enables embedding and connecting Prompt.io into websites, mobile apps, custom workflows, and existing systems and processes. Today we are helping organizations across the globe and across industries boost their business efficiency, close more deals and improve their customer experiences.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. (www.vegaswinners.com) is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. website at https://vegaswinners.com/ and on social media at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc.

