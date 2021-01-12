Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Additional Purchase Order from Boca Raton Christian School

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that Boca Raton Christian School has issued the Company a second purchase order for an additional 29 classrooms.

This purchase order involves our full enhanced classroom suite of products, including interactive panels, integrated PCs, mobile stands and interactive learning software. For the additional 29 classrooms this represents approximately 100K in revenue.

Magen McGahee, Galaxy's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "This 'add-on' style of ordering is a direct reflection of our growth plan and strategy. Targeting our existing customers with new product offerings, while simutaneously adding new customers, will allow us to keep the revenue increasing steadily and the cash flowing, as we gear up for larger growth due to increased demand of new products and new clients."

The school's PreK-12 campus is situated on approximately 22 acres in the heart of Boca Raton, on NW 4th Avenue between Glades Road and Palmetto Park Road.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to continue to provide Boca Raton Christian School with in-classroom technology solutions and products to better equip its teachers and students. This second purchase order is a testimony to our value-added products and services and strong customer service."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

