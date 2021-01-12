Scalefusion Joins Hands with Wishtel for Management of IRA Tablets

PUNE, India, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies is excited to announce that Scalefusion, its mobile device management solution, has entered into a strategic partnership with Wishtel, a manufacturer of IRA branded tablet PCs that provides mobility solutions across diverse fields. With this tightly integrated partnership, Wishtel customers can now leverage the powerful hardware of IRA along with full-blown device management offered by Scalefusion.

This strong partnership is focused on delivering top-notch functionality that can be configured and personalized to the T to fulfill the dynamic needs of the Wishtel customers.

Wishtel is known for its design ability to create easy-to-carry and compact tabs that are suited to use across any field. With years of experience in their tow, the Wishtel team is known for producing customizable touch screen products to solve industry challenges. With Scalefusion, Wishtel can now extend device management capabilities for its customers, taking its solution to the next level. Wishtel IRA offers an education-centric solution that enables digitalization of classrooms. The partnership with Scalefusion paves the way for secure and distraction-free learning environments- within or outside the classroom.

Wishtel and Scalefusion have industry-grade solutions for Android OS- the IRA tablets. With this partnership with Scalefusion, Wishtel IRA can now ensure its customers easy, out-of-the-box onboarding, enrollment into policies and devices management. The customers can also make use of UI personalization, content management capabilities along with real-time location tracking, history retention and geofencing. Wishtel IRA customers can also experience quick issue resolution and reduced device downtime powered by Remote Cast and Control. To further bring agility to the operations, Wishtel IRA customers can automate recurring IT tasks and boost IT productivity.

Both Scalefusion and Wishtel are dedicated to offering customized solutions based on their specific needs, which makes this partnership more interesting.

"We are extremely thrilled to venture into this partnership with Wishtel. With this integration, we intend to serve the customers with a dynamic solution. Our team is committed to delivering the best-in-industry service for device management for businesses across all industries. We are looking forward to this association with Wishtel to affirm the same", commented Mr. Harishanker Kannan, the Co-Founder and CEO of ProMobi Technologies.

"Partnering with Scalefusion, our aim is to provide 360-degree mobility solutions to our customers. It is going to be an exciting time and a very productive association for our customers", said Milind Shah, the CEO of Wishtel.

About Scalefusion:

Ambitious companies around the world trust Scalefusion to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages. Our mission is to make Device Management simple and effortless along with providing world-class customer support. Scalefusion currently has a global customer base of more than 6000 customers and its HQ is located in Pune, India. Scalefusion has offices across Hyderabad and Delhi in India, along with global offices in Mexico and Canada.

For more information, please visit: https://www.scalefusion.com.

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

About Wishtel

IRA is India's leading homegrown tablet devices brand. Founded in 2012 by a team of forward thinkers and innovators.

WishTel Private Limited is a manufacturer of IRA branded tablet PCs and provides mobility solutions with years of experience in the field.

Taking the vision of digital India ahead, IRA aims to provide a computer for everyone in the form of easy-to-carry and compact tabs to hone and develop skill building in every field.

To learn more visit: https://wishtel.com/

Media contact :

Swapnil Shete

swapnil@mobilock.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846160/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg