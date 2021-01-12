DJ PJSC Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 31.12.2020

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 31.12.2020 12-Jan-2021 / 16:10 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release | Krasnodar | January 12, 2021 PJSC Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 31.12.2020 Krasnodar, Russia (January 12, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces publication of the list of affiliated persons as of 31.12.2020. Please be informed that on January 12, 2021 PJSC Magnit has published the list of affiliated persons as of 31.12.2020. The list can be found on the Company's website https://www.magnit.com and on http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/ company.aspx?id=7671 For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,154 stores (14,699 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 5,986 drogerie stores) in 3,819 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 91312 EQS News ID: 1160106 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

