Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland today announces the addition of a new European supplier and a new round of non-toxic market-priced financing.

CBD of Denver, Inc. and Rockflowr Exchange are working with a new supplier located in Italy for the delivery of high-grade indoor greenhouse flower. "We were able to negotiate very competitive prices," explained Pascal Siegenthaler, Managing Director Sales. "The first sample delivery of 200kg will arrive in a few days and further deliveries of up to 1,000kg per shipment are expected in the coming weeks. This first shipment is already reserved for a large wholesale client in Europe."

To fund further growth CBD of Denver, Inc. began a limited investment round. The company is offering common shares at market without any discount in this round of non-toxic financing. The Company seeks to raise 1,000,000 CHF approximately (US$1,122,208) with approximately $450,000 USD already received. These funds will be used for inventory at Rockflowr Exchange. The Company's sales have grown exponentially necessitating the additional financing to purchase enough raw materials to supply increasing demand.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders and is driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Through our brands, Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we have built a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. For more information visit www.cbdofdenver.com.

CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiols. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry. Update, the Black Pearl Pain Stick is back in stock and is available with our other products at www.blackpearlcbd.com.

