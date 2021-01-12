ALE Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Cloud-based Communication Platform-as-a-Service, Rainbow

Rainbow enables new use cases, deepens its own vertically-targeted product portfolio, and delivers programmable communications to a very broad range of customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) with the 2020 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its Rainbow platform. Initially launched as a cloud-based team collaboration tool, the Rainbow service has evolved into a nerve center for all of ALE's communications offerings. Through Rainbow, on-premises platforms can access a full range of cloud-based services, including call initiation and receipt, voice messaging, instant messaging and rich presence, video conferencing, and extension dialing to coworkers from a desktop or mobile device.

"Rainbow's cloud-based platform enables businesses to leverage a mix of cloud-based and on-premises platform resources so it can offer a full range of services to in-house and third-party application developers through available APIs. It enables voice calling and UC functionality, provisioning, administration, Internet of Things (IoT) integration, and analytics, among other services," said Michael Brandenburg, Senior Industry Analyst, Connected Work. "While most CPaaS solutions have been largely relegated to standalone service offerings, Rainbow stands out by bringing most of the same powerful CPaaS functionality to build verticalized use-cases adapted to specific industries."

The company has also been steadily adding more APIs to its platform and tailoring the solution to work with several deployment models. Today, organizations and business partners can work with ALE to leverage the Rainbow platform in public or private cloud infrastructure, as a dedicated instance in public or private clouds, and even in edge-compute deployments where available bandwidth is limited. Furthermore, ALE can provide Rainbow Voice, a solution that allows traffic providers to combine their telephony services with Rainbow, to create a complete branded UCaaS and collaboration offering and define the adequate services for their customers.

ALE has developed several turnkey solutions, SaaS and PBX connectors using Rainbow beyond traditional enterprise collaborations, including event management, emergency notification, and messaging services. It adopted a two-pronged plan to address its installed base of on-premises customers, many of which are devising strategies for cloud migration or programmable communication. Additionally, to help its team focus exclusively on vertical market solutions, it signed a partnership with UCaaS provider, RingCentral, to deliver Rainbow Office, an ALE-branded version of the RingCentral Office UCaaS solution.

"ALE's hybrid architecture leverages the best of on-premises solutions and the Rainbow cloud. Its simplified approach and the user-friendly features in its Essential Rainbow offering appeal to both early adopters and more conservative business leaders," noted Brandenburg. "Overall, ALE has reimagined its technology roadmap and value proposition by leveraging programmability and hybrid architectures to provide differentiated solutions to businesses competing in a highly dynamic economy."

