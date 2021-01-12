PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Hires Jon Lamb to Serve as President of North American Operations

Lamb's Experience and Leadership Skills Highly Compatible with PowerBand's Mission

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand," "PBX" or the "Company"), an innovative automotive fintech leader providing digital and virtual platform solutions to buy, sell, trade, lease, or finance vehicles to consumers, dealers, and OEMs is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Lamb to one of the company's top executive leadership roles as President of North American Operations.

Kelly Jennings CEO of PowerBand, commented, "filling the critical role of President of North American operations was a major decision for the company. We could not have found a better match than Jon Lamb to serve in PowerBand's presidential leadership role. His 17+ years of experience in disruptive ad tech and fintech technologies was a key factor in our decision."

Mr. Lamb has founded and served as CEO and President of numerous successful business entities. He is also a patent author and mission-driven investor. Jon is an active board member and advisor to multiple ad tech and fintech organizations. Jon consults to industry-leading automotive retailers, OEMs, digital marketplaces, and fintech start-ups through his private equity and advisory firm in Miami. He is recognized for his accomplishments in technologies, business strategy, product development, marketplaces, and capitalization. Jon is a proven executive and entrepreneur with multiple successful exits in the automotive and marketing industries. He served in CEO and President roles with Brickell.IO, Privatized Capital, Hundy Inc, Transparent AI and Visible Customer. Jon also has a distinguished record for military service in the United States Navy as a high-tech, weaponry specialist on nuclear submarines.



About PowerBand Solutions, Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ - is being made available across North American and global markets

