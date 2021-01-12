Privitar, the leading data privacy platform provider, today announced the appointment of Lars Björk, former CEO of Qlik, to its Board of Directors.

"I am pleased to have Lars join the Board with his proven operator experience in software and data," said Jason du Preez, CEO of Privitar. "During his tenure, Qlik grew from a small tech startup with a dozen employees into a global success story and we welcome that experience to the team."

Björk served as CEO of Qlik, which helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter, and lead the way forward with an end-to-end data analytics solution, from 2007 to 2017. During this rapid growth period, Björk scaled revenue at the company from $80M to $700M and oversaw its initial public offering (IPO) in 2010 on the NASDAQ, which was recognized as one of the year's top tech IPOs. In 2016, Qlik was acquired by private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo, LLC for $3 billion USD. Following his decade of outstanding leadership, Björk transitioned from Qlik in October 2017 to pursue and leverage individual and entrepreneurial opportunities in new contexts as an independent director, investor, and strategic advisor.

Björk is recognized as an authority on driving company culture through an accessible management style, with articles appearing in the New York Times, Forbes, and Harvard Business Review, as well as speaking engagements at conferences, including the CEO2CEO Leadership Summit. He was named the Ernst Young Entrepreneur of the Year in the technology category and Technology CEO of the Year at the 2015 PACT Annual Enterprise Awards. Björk also was nominated to participate in Startup America, a White House initiative to accelerate high-growth entrepreneurship, and the Clinton Global Initiative, an organization that brings together leaders to drive action on global challenges.

"By transforming data into active insights and intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships," said Lars Björk. "For businesses to be able to leverage their data effectively for insights, first they must be able to ensure that data is safeguarded. Privitar's approach to data privacy enables organizations to extract the maximum value from their data and use it in new ways while putting privacy and people first. This is a powerful combination that will enable organizations worldwide to derive great value from their data."

About Privitar

Organizations worldwide rely on Privitar to realize the promise of one of their most valuable assets safe, usable data.

Privitar empowers organizations to use sensitive data to gain valuable insights, and to support data-driven decisions. By delivering comprehensive data privacy techniques and streamlining data provisioning, Privitar enables enterprises to extract the maximum value from the data they collect, manage and use, while minimizing risk.

Founded in 2014, Privitar is headquartered in London, with regional headquarters in Boston and Singapore, a development center in Warsaw, and sales and services locations throughout the US and Europe. For more information, please visit www.privitar.com.

