STOCKHOLM, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux results for the fourth quarter of 2020 will be published on February 2, 2021, at approximately 08.00 CET.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET. Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO and Therese Friberg, CFO will comment on the report.

Slides used in the presentation will be available at Electrolux website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir. The fourth quarter report will also be available at the same address.

You can listen to the presentation here.

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

Participants in Sweden should call +46 8 566 426 51

Participants in UK/Europe should call +44 3333 000 804

Participants in US should call +1 631 9131 422



Pin code: 32090696#



For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/invitation-to-electrolux-q4-presentation,c3266837

The following files are available for download: