Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 655 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 12.1.2021: Sensationeller Durchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853138 ISIN: SE0000103814 Ticker-Symbol: ELX 
Tradegate
12.01.21
08:00 Uhr
18,635 Euro
+0,030
+0,16 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,84018,96015:48
18,84518,90015:48
PR Newswire
12.01.2021 | 15:15
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Electrolux Q4 presentation

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux results for the fourth quarter of 2020 will be published on February 2, 2021, at approximately 08.00 CET.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET. Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO and Therese Friberg, CFO will comment on the report.

Slides used in the presentation will be available at Electrolux website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir. The fourth quarter report will also be available at the same address.

You can listen to the presentation here.

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

Participants in Sweden should call +46 8 566 426 51
Participants in UK/Europe should call +44 3333 000 804
Participants in US should call +1 631 9131 422

Pin code: 32090696#

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72
Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/invitation-to-electrolux-q4-presentation,c3266837

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3266837/1358346.pdf

Release

ELECTROLUX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.