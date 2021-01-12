Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2021) - Coherent Path, the email marketing calendar company, today announced that its application now integrates with Movable Ink.

Movable Ink activates any data into real-time, personalized content in any customer touchpoint. The intuitive and easy-to-use platform enables digital marketers to generate content based upon individual behavior, contextual data, third-party insights, and business logic. This personalized content gives consumers the most consistent, relevant, and on-brand experience at the moment of engagement.

Coherent Path's machine learning-powered predictive analytics software identifies content relevant to a customer right now. It surfaces products, offers, and editorial messages across an optimal sequence of email sends. Content can be reused within an ongoing feedback loop to test and determine its value.

"Email marketing continues to be a powerful way to reach and engage consumers. To provide even more value to our customers, we are constantly looking for ways to make email more compelling," said James Glover, co-founder and CEO, Coherent Path. "We see tremendous potential in working with Movable Ink on new and exciting strategic and tactical approaches to email marketing."

Together, Coherent Path and Movable Ink allow retailers to automatically create and deliver the right balance of content for each unique customer in real-time. This enables retailers to maximize the value from each piece of content while generating peak engagement over time.

"People don't experience data, they experience content. It's more important than ever before that marketers have the tools to not only reach consumers, but to engage them," said Vivek Sharma, CEO of Movable Ink. "Partnering with Coherent Path aligns with how we see email marketing becoming even more exciting and effective for customers."

"Movable Ink and Coherent Path's joint solution allows us to streamline our campaigns, providing a personalized, real-time experience for our customers, decreasing our setup time internally, and driving ROI," said Anastasia Bourekas, Email Marketing Manager at Bloomingdale's.

Movable Ink customers can visit the Coherent Path listing in the Movable Ink Exchange to learn more about the integration. The Movable Ink Exchange is a collection of the most widely used and trusted marketing technologies, integrated directly into Movable Ink's platform. It enables marketers to quickly unlock the value of their existing technology investments to generate personalized content.

About Coherent Path

Coherent Path is the email marketing calendar company for top retailers seeking to transform their email programs into a modern data-driven channel focused on revenue. Our machine learning solution empowers retailers with the relevant themes and categories that they should feature in today's campaigns while continuously learning to inform the campaigns of tomorrow.

By creating an optimized email diet that caters to each customer's evolving tastes and moods, Coherent Path helps retailers quickly engage and cross-sell customers and promote strategic product categories while reducing email fatigue.

Headquartered in Boston, MA. with offices in Toronto, ON, Coherent Path works with retail leaders like Bloomingdale's and The GAP. For more information, visit our website, follow us on Twitter or connect on LinkedIn.

About Movable Ink:

People don't experience data, they experience content. Movable Ink activates any data into real-time, personalized content in any customer touchpoint. Over 700 of the world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to accelerate their marketing performance. With more than 300 employees, the company is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Learn more at movableink.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71517