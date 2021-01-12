Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2021) - AirTest Technologies (TSXV: AAT) (OTC: AATGF) ("AirTest") President George Graham is very pleased to announce that, as a result of its recent public offering, the company has commissioned a major redesign to its website to better serve both customers and investors. According to Graham, "The developer we have selected has considerable experience in designing effective business-to-business websites that are capable of presenting complex technical products to customers, engineers and end users in simple and engaging ways. We expect a significant increase in sales as a result of a focused design effort on inbound marketing strategies to generating sales-ready leads and search engine optimization strategies that provide more effective visibility to search engines and social media."

The new AirTest.com will provide the ability to easily generate quotes to customers and will facilitate ecommerce sales by mid-year. The investor section of the web site will also support a much more aggressive and expansive investor relations strategy to educate the world about our revenue growth potential for our green, clean-tech, energy saving products and their impact on improving the operational efficiency of all types of buildings.

"There will be many other features integrated into the design that are based on extensive benchmarking on the most effective websites currently successfully serving markets for new and existing buildings. A key emphasis will also be to ensure the platform is friendly to all types of internet connected devices. The platform will also be a portal to a Cloud interface that will support many of our reoccurring revenue, new wireless product that will be internet connected and IoT friendly," said Graham.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies (www.airtest.com) is a Green-Tech company specializing in sensors that improve commercial building operating efficiency and at the same time create energy savings. These sensors are all based on technical innovations developed in the last ten years, and comprise a growing second wave of energy saving technologies that will make a significant impact on making the large number of existing buildings green and sustainable. AirTest offers its products to leading-edge building owners, contractors and energy service companies targeting the buildings market. AirTest also provides energy cost reduction solutions to building equipment and controls manufacturers who incorporate AirTest sensor components in their products.

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements". The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbours created thereby. Since these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

