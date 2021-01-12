The COVID-19 pandemic has led to daunting challenges for all industries; particularly, the supply chain and logistical challenges. In the global vaccine market, the nature of this global crisis is expected to cause further problems. As countries, companies, and governments develop an effective and safe vaccine, market players must prepare for high demand and other supply chain challenges concerning distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. How can companies ensure they are prepared for upcoming market changes? Infiniti's demand planning solutions help vaccine market players identify, evaluate, and address all supply chain challenges while also preparing them for forthcoming market developments and enabling data-driven distribution and inventory management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005689/en/

Significant Benefits of the New RNA Vaccines (Graphic: Business Wire)

To leverage Infiniti's expertise in offering demand planning solutions for improved inventory management, unparalleled distribution strategies, and better overall performance in the vaccine market, request a free proposal.

"Demand planning is the first step toward maintaining a healthy supply-demand balance and the foundation for an optimized supply chain. As the vaccine market grows and becomes increasingly challenging, avoiding supply-demand mismatch has become more complex," says a demand planning expert at Infiniti Research.

Medicine and science have propelled the advancement and evolution of society substantially. Identifying, diagnosing, treating, and preventing diseases is crucial to ensuring public health. Recently, the vaccine market has become increasingly important due to the rising focus on overall general health and individual health. Although the vaccine market has grown exponentially, many market players continually face significant supply chain challenges. Additionally, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to further difficulties, and the market is now preparing for the approval and distribution of the COVID vaccine. To successfully tackle these challenges, industry leaders leverage demand planning solutions to address and overcome various common supply chain challenges. Therefore, Infiniti's demand planning experts identified three significant challenges in the vaccine market and discussed effective solutions in their recent article.

Unable to identify and address supply chain complexities? To learn how Infiniti's demand planning solutions help vaccine market players tackle supply chain challenges and improve overall performance, request more information.

Infiniti's demand planning experts discussed the following significant supply chain challenges in the vaccine market:

Rapidly increasing demand, and the increasing awareness regarding preventable diseases, requires industry players to forecast the market and ensure efficient inventory management.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to significant logistical challenges, and the upcoming vaccine is expected to pose various distribution challenges for vaccine market players.

Constant innovation and new vaccines make it imperative for companies to have streamlined and fast supply chains and ensure continual effective distribution strategies.

Gain further insights into the vaccine market's major supply chain challenges by reading the complete article here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005689/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us