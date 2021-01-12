East Coast Electronics Recycling Urges Organizations to Adopt 3 E-Waste Resolutions in 2021

The leading electronic and computer recycling company is urging organizations to conduct an e-waste audit, have their remote employees do the same in their homes, and choose a reputable e-waste partner.

SHIRLEY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / After a challenging but also triumphant - 2020, the calendar has finally flipped to welcome a new year full of fresh possibilities. To start 2021 on the right foot, leading electronic and computer recycling company East Coast Electronics Recycling is urging businesses, hospitals, schools, and government agencies to adopt three e-waste resolutions for the year ahead:

e-Waste Resolution #1: Conduct an audit of all electronic items such as old PCs, laptops, monitors, scanners, photocopiers, keyboards, etc. and identify those that should be disposed or recycled.

Commented a spokesperson from East Coast Electronics Recycling, which serves organizations in Washington, D.C. Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Vermont: "There is absolutely no advantage to storing obsolete or irreparable e-waste. Not only does it take up valuable space, but it can represent a safety and fire hazard. The start of a new year is the ideal time for organizations to permanently say goodbye to old technology, and say hello to new technology."

e-Waste Resolution #2: Ask remote workers to conduct an e-waste audit of their home office.

"Many organizations have temporarily - or in some cases permanently - deployed their employees in home offices. The good news is that many of these employees no longer have to endure a tedious, time-consuming, and costly daily commute. But the bad news is that they are crowded with e-waste. Taking the time to dispose of this technology will free up space and fuel productivity."

e-Waste Resolution #3: Choose a reputable e-waste partner.

Commented a spokesperson from East Coast Electronics Recycling: "A reputable e-waste partner is one that offers a full range of disposal and recycling services such as drop off container programs, electronics recycling pickup services and collection events. In addition, a reputable e-waste partner implements a military-grade data destruction process that is certified by the U.S. Department of Defense and utilizes a shredder to destroy hard drives and other storage devices in situations where advanced drive wiping cannot be certified or when for compliance or security reasons organizations do not want to recycle and remarket their assets. We are proud to be a reputable e-waste partner that checks all of these mandatory boxes and are here to help organizations ensure that they and their employees are part of the e-waste solution in 2021!"

Organizations of all sizes - from small firms to large enterprises - are invited to learn more by adopting these e-waste resolutions in 2021 by visiting https://ecerinc.com or by calling (877) 537-9940.

About East Coast Electronics Recycling

Headquartered in Shirley, MA, East Coast Electronics Recycling is a leading electronic and computer recycling company serving organizations in Washington, D.C. Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Vermont. Services include secure data destruction, drop off container programs, electronics recycling pickup services, and electronics recycling collection events.

Contact:

Erica Darney

(877) 537-9940

https://ecerinc.com/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5o7ZrpNC3pOeF0bzYd_GQw/?guided_help_flow=5

https://business.facebook.com/East-Coast-Electronics-Recycling-101658031574511

https://www.linkedin.com/company/east-coast-electronics-recycling

SOURCE: East Coast Electronics Recycling

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623954/East-Coast-Electronics-Recycling-Urges-Organizations-to-Adopt-3-E-Waste-Resolutions-in-2021