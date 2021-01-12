Limitless Venture Group, Inc.: Limitless Venture Issues Letter to Shareholders on the Road Ahead

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / (OTCMKTS:LVGI) Limitless Venture Group, Inc. ("Limitless", "LVGI", or the "Company"), a publicly-traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, issues the following Letter to Shareholders on behalf of the CEO:

Dear Valued Shareholder,

Allow me to begin by expressing deep gratitude to all of our shareholders for your loyalty, patience, and commitment. Today, I would like to provide you with a more thorough and detailed understanding of our vision, our current status, further insights into our emerging model, what we have recently accomplished, and what we are focused on achieving next.

First off, we are extremely excited about the path in front of us after making several significant majority acquisitions over the past year. Those moves have already begun to pay off. While we did see new Company record revenues in our quarter ending September 30, 2020, we believe we are heading for scaling growth as our roll-up strategy in the healthcare benefits space picks up steam in 2021.

To briefly recap recent events, we have closed on three majority acquisitions since our strategic shift early last year.

Our first two moves were centered in the broad arena of supplements and wellness, beginning with Rokin Inc. and KetoSports, Inc., which were both closed before the end of summer last year.

Closing the Rokin deal solidified our ability to raise capital on preferential terms, which allowed us to close the KetoSports deal. Those acquisitions propelled the Company to new record financial performance, which provided us with the financial relationships and foundation necessary to power our aggressive entrance into a $250 billion healthcare market segment - specifically, our roll-up strategy in the rapidly growing employer-sponsored health and wellness benefits space, where we see enormous promise and a lack of prohibitive competition.

To both de-risk and expedite our strategy in the benefits space, we partnered with an industry executive and entrepreneur, Jason Bennett, CEO of gsd.health, a consulting and innovation company, to consult on strategy as well as provide deal flow advisory and business development services. Subsequently, we closed our first acquisition as part of this strategy (Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC) early last month through an equity and capitalization agreement. Jasper is a Managing General Underwriter (MGU) specializing in risk management services for small to medium self-funded employer "Groups".

We are actively engaged with two (2) prospect acquisition targets in the same broad space, and we have the financial backing to allow us to proceed with fresh deals and continue to scale this strategy. Our goal right now is to close one new high-quality acquisition in line with this strategy each quarter over the next thirty-six months and beyond.

Our recent strategic partnership with Nexus Insurance Marketing Group, LLC, is another strong piece of that puzzle. As I recently outlined, we have a three-year topline projection for this space of acquiring 104,000 employee-lives under management. Based on our analysis, that has the potential to generate annual revenues of approximately $55 million.

We also continue to be excited by the performance potential of both Rokin and KetoSports. Each is positioned to increase market share in a high growth industry, and each has already demonstrated positive trends. Rokin has outperformed our initial expectations despite a miserable macro environment over the past year, while we are rebranding KetoSports to be the industry leader once again.

With positive top-down factors in front of us this year, including additional anticipated stimulus and a more normalized operating environment following widespread vaccine distribution, we anticipate continued robust growth from these enterprises, which will further solidify our financial foundation as we invest in future growth and expansion.

Finally, once again, we are grateful for your commitment and patience as we navigate this exciting path. I look forward to updating you again very soon as we accomplish fresh milestones.

Best Regards

Joseph Francella

Chief Executive Officer

About Limitless Venture Group, Inc.

Limitless Venture Group provides its shareholders with access to leading small and medium-sized businesses focused on growth. Leveraging its permanent capital base, disciplined long-term approach, and actionable expertise, LVGI owns controlling interests in its subsidiaries as it partners with management teams to build businesses with the capacity to unlock significant value for its shareholders.

For more information, please visit: www.lvginc.com

The Company currently has three primary subsidiaries: Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC, Rokin, Inc., and KetoSports, Inc.

About Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC

Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC (JBS), founded in 2018 with headquarters just outside Nashville, TN, is a Managing General Underwriter (MGU) specializing in risk management services for small to medium self-funded employer "Groups". MGUs, unlike general agents within insurance industries, are certified to underwrite health and life benefits policies on behalf of their carrier-partners. Jasper's niche is the unique ability and authorization from a well-known, nationally recognized insurance carrier to underwrite Groups as small as five (5) employees as well as offering limited benefit insured products for groups with part-time employees not able to participate in their health plans.

www.jasperbenefitsolutions.com

About Rokin, Inc.

Rokin was founded in 2016 with a mission to provide our customers with the highest quality, technology-driven vaping products available while providing exceptional customer service. Rokin Vapes are rigorously tested by Rokin and multiple consumer focus groups to ensure the products meet strict quality standards before any production takes place. After a product is selected and production complete, the product is certified to the latest FCC, CE standards (which are required for all vaping products) but then Rokin goes above and beyond to certify our vaping products to the latest RoHS standard, which restricts the use of six hazardous materials commonly found in electronic products.

www.rokinvapes.com

About KetoSports, Inc.

KetoSports products flush the body with ketones, raising blood ketone levels within a few minutes. Because the body and brain use ketones as its preferred energy source and are used first for energy demands, KetoSports products are essential for anyone who wants to prolong energy reserves for their athletic events or for those who just want to benefit from carb-free, stimulant-free mental energy and enhanced acuity.

www.ketosports.com

