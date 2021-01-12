The solar cell manufacturing facility, located in China's Yunnan Province, is expected to raise Jinko's cell capacity to 30 GW by the end of 2021.Chinese module manufacturer JinkoSolar has started construction on its 20 GW solar cell factory in Chuxiong, Yunnan Province. The company claims it will be the world's largest cell factory once operational. The first 10 GW phase is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of April 2021, while the second 10 GW phase should be finalized by the end of the year. Through this new facility, the manufacturer's total annual cell production capacity is expected ...

