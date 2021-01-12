Fastbase Inc.: Strong Demand Drives Fastbase's Marketing Automation Momentum in 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / There's no stopping the power of marketing automation in 2021. Thanks to the pandemic, companies that once considered AI-powered marketing automation like Fastbase Inc. (OTC:FBSE) a "nice-to-have" are now scrambling to adopt technologies that automate routine tasks and meet the rising influx of customer demand. Businesses are prioritizing productivity-enhancing martech investments with Gartner's Annual CMO Spend Survey Research 2020 stating that despite 2020 budget cuts, 68% of CMOs expect martech budget increases in 2021. Let's take a closer look at how we predict Fastbase will move the needle this year.

AI-Powered Martech Fuels Productivity in the Workplace

The demand for artificial intelligence technology is surging with McKinsey confirming in their article, The next normal arrives: Trends that will define 2021-and beyond, "During the Covid-19 crisis, one area that has seen tremendous growth is digitization, meaning everything from online customer service to remote working to supply-chain reinvention to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve operations." As business demands increase, AI can help fill gaps and automate repetitive work tasks helping employees focus on the work that matters most. For marketing and sales teams, AI-powered martech, specifically ones that provide predictive analytics, can help determine the best leads, their online behavior, and their likelihood to convert. Let's dive into one company that is helping marketing and sales teams increase productivity while accelerating revenue growth.

Converting Big Data into Actionable Strategies

Working smarter means getting more work done in less time. When you're constantly spending time on the same tasks every day, this takes time away from the critical work that attributes to the bottom line. Using marketing automation tools like analytics powerhouse, Fastbase, helps marketing teams better customize content and sales teams to focus on the most qualified leads. How does Fastbase work?

Fastbase's WebLeads tool pulls back the curtain on exactly which companies are visiting your website, how they go there, the content viewed, and so much more. Providing deep insights into audience behavior, customer preferences, and online engagement, marketers identify which campaigns are performing best and which advertising converts to sales.

Within its suite of products are two powerful tools that are invaluable to lead generation and help business development teams build pipelines with high-quality leads. InMarket Leads and Similar Leads help business development teams routinely source new prospects that match their most qualified buyer profile. The power of InMarket Leads derives from its ability to display prospects that are currently in-market and actively searching for your product or service. Powered by AI, Fastbase's Similar Leads tool discovers new leads with similar attributes to your existing customer base. Add in Fastbase's LeadScoring technology, and now you're able to add your new leads into a nurturing campaign and only get notified when a prospect is ready to buy. Fastbase's LeadScoring technology is a marketing automation platform similar to HubSpot but at a much lower price point. Fastbase's suite of products helps businesses continuously and reliably build their pipeline, improve productivity, streamline existing processes to ultimately provide customers with better, more personalized experiences.

