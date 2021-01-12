Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.01.2021
WKN: A2PU5J ISIN: IM00BJ0LRD77 Ticker-Symbol: 73R 
12.01.21
09:08 Uhr
0,063 Euro
+0,032
+101,61 %
PR Newswire
12.01.2021 | 15:57
AfriAg Global Plc - Change of Auditor

London, January 12

AfriAg Global PLC
('AfriAg' or the 'Company')

Change of Auditor

AfriAg Global PLC (London AQSE: AFRI) announces that it has appointed PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor to the Company, effective immediately

In accordance with Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, the Company's previous auditor, Chapman Davis LLP, has deposited with the Company a statement confirming that there are no matters to be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors.

The Board has approved the appointment of PKF as the Company's auditor for the financial year ending 31 December 2020. The re-appointment of PKF for the financial year ending 31 December 2021 will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2021.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For further information on AfriAg Global please visit the www.afriagglobal.com or please contact;

AfriAg Global Plc:
David Lenigas (Executive Chairman) +44 (0) 78821 825378

Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

© 2021 PR Newswire
