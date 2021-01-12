Multi-brand technology recruitment company Frank Recruitment Group is expanding its European footprint through the addition of a Geneva location, bringing new jobs to the area.

UK staffing firm Frank Recruitment Group has today announced the opening of its latest location in Geneva, Switzerland.

The new office is the cloud recruitment company's eighth in Europe, bringing its total number of global hubs to 21.

Frank Recruitment Group, founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 2006 with just three members of staff, now employs almost 2,000 people worldwide and is part of Tenth Revolution Group, the global leader in cloud talent solutions. The Swiss location will add a number of new team members to that headcount, with plans to create up to 50 jobs within five years.

The move will see Frank Recruitment Group further increase its reach in Europe and enable the firm to better support its growing global client base.

With the country's technology market expanding fast, and digitalisation and cloud migration at the top of every Swiss CIO's agenda, demand for IT professionals to support transformation is mounting.

"Our new Swiss base will allow us to offer better support to our clients and partners in the region, at a time when specialist technology recruitment consulting is more needed than ever," said Director of Sales Paul Hanley, who will be leading the new location.

"We want to replicate the success we've achieved in other global regions here in Switzerland by solidifying our position as the leaders in cloud tech staffing solutions, and continue to enable digital transformation by delivering the best permanent and contract tech talent to businesses that need it," Hanley said.

"I'm especially proud to be launching our Swiss office," said Zoë Morris, Frank Recruitment Group President. "2020 was a challenging year for the staffing industry, so it feels like a special achievement to be opening a new location and growing our business at this time. We feel very privileged to be able to serve this exciting market and create new jobs in the area in the process."

Hanley added, "Our launch team is packed with seasoned, multi-lingual staffing experts, all of whom have significant experience within the Swiss recruitment industry. Our focus is entirely on the tech market, and that will allow us to deliver the kind of dedicated, specialist expertise that's been missing in the Swiss market so far. I'm incredibly excited to get to work in the market, and make a real impact for both businesses and tech professionals in the area by connecting the right people with the right jobs."

At the new location, Frank Recruitment Group will initially launch its Nigel Frank, Mason Frank, and FRG Technology Consulting brands, which recruit for Microsoft, Salesforce, and emerging technology specialists, respectively.

The Swiss office is based at 14 Rue du Rhône, Geneva.

Note to editors:

ABOUT FRANK RECRUITMENT GROUP

Frank Recruitment Group is a division of Tenth Revolution Group, the world's leading experts in cloud talent solutions. Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne, in 2006, Frank Recruitment Group creates and delivers highly sought-after professionals in some of the industry's most skills-scarce ecosystems.

The company employs nearly 2,000 people across 20 offices, including Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Tampa, Denver, Scottsdale, Charlotte, and Irvine in the US. EMEA and APAC are served by nine offices across the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and locations in Singapore and Australia.

The group operates seven trading brands that each focus on a specific technology product: Jefferson Frank (AWS), Nigel Frank International (Microsoft Dynamics and Azure), Mason Frank International (Salesforce), Washington Frank (enterprise ERP), Anderson Frank (NetSuite), Nelson Frank (ServiceNow), and FRG Technology Consulting (Marketing Automation and emerging technologies).

Frank Recruitment Group was named one of Europe's fastest-growing companies and received recognition as one of the UK's top 100 private companies with the fastest-growing profits. The group plans to expand its outreach globally and attract more trainee recruiters in strategic hubs to meet demand for its services.

For more information, visit: www.frankgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005733/en/

Contacts:

Media Enquiries:

Josie Middleton

T: +44 (0)191 338 7553

E: j.middleton@frankgroup.com

W: www.frankgroup.com