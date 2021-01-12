The two French companies have announced Horizeo, a massive project that includes a solar plant, battery storage, a green hydrogen production unit, a data center, and an agrivoltaic facility. The huge project is scheduled for completion in 2026.French energy giant Engie and France-based independent power producer Neoen have announced a plan to build Europe's largest solar-plus-storage plant near Saucats, a municipality in the Gironde department in Nouvelle-Aquitaine in southwestern France. The €1 billion project, which will also include a green hydrogen production unit, an agrivoltaic plant, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...