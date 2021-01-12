Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Addition of a New Institutional Fixed Income / Structured Assets Department

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Darren Wolberg and Russell Mueller have joined the firm as Managing Directors of the Institutional Fixed Income/Structured Assets Department

Mr. Wolberg is a Managing Director at Aegis Capital Corp and head trader on the Institutional Fixed Income Structured Assets trading desk. His responsibilities include market making for Commercial Mortgaged-Backed Securities (CMBS), including agency multifamily pools and bonds, Ginnie Mae Project Loans, SBA's, ABS, CLO/CDO, as well as structured residential securities. Prior to joining Aegis Capital, Mr. Wolberg worked at a number of both Primary and Regional broker/dealers, where his focus was on trading CMBS and agency-insured multifamily loans as well as other esoteric mortgage products. Mr. Wolberg brings with him 35 years of structured-product trading experience including the creation of the Commercial Trading division at Smith Barney during his tenure there in the 1980's.

Mr. Mueller is a Managing Director at Aegis Capital Corp and is a member of the Institutional Fixed Income Structured Assets Sales & Trading desk. Russ has spent the last 30 years structuring, trading & selling Structured Products, including RMBS, CMBS, CLO, ABS and loan trading. His varied roles prior to joining Aegis include starting and building out several successful platforms and trading desks. He was a partner in the first Russian Mortgage conduit, based in Moscow, RU. His firm played a vital role in the first true sale cross border securitizations conducted in Russia.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are thrilled to welcome both Darren and Russ to Aegis. Their industry experience is a natural fit with our firm and we look forward to leveraging their knowledge and strategic relationships to help build out the fixed income and structured asset department."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "We look forward to leveraging our resources to help Darren and Russ continue to grow their business and support their institutional clients. We are continuingly looking to expand the products and services offered at Aegis and we believe Darren and Russ are the right partners to establish and grow the department."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Correspondent Services whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC

