Optimize EP Emerges From Stealth Mode With Launch of CaRM Cardiac Device Data Management Platform

STEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Optimize EP, a digital health company focused on transforming cardiac care by improving the current state of cardiac data management, today emerged from stealth mode to announce the launch of CaRM, the company's unique cloud-based software that streamlines patient data from multiple cardiac devices onto one accessible and easy-to-use platform.

Founded by Dr. Maninder Bedi, who also serves as the company's Chief Medical Officer, Optimize EP incorporates both enterprise performance management (EPM) and electronic medical record (EMR) systems effortlessly into the CaRM software. CaRM features data algorithms designed specifically to help physicians, clinical teams, and administrators overcome the challenges associated with codifying and simplifying the immense amount of remote monitoring data transmitted each day so care teams can deliver improved and differentiated patient care.

"Remote monitoring has the potential to dramatically improve patient care, but the reality of managing cardiac device data is daunting; it can be chaotic and time-consuming," said Dr. Bedi, a practicing electrophysiologist with Regional Cardiac Arrhythmia. "CaRM can streamline data from both implantable and external devices and features a number of automated processes that simplify day-to-day workflow, making it possible for clinical teams to devote more time to treating more patients."

CaRM integrates a variety of hospital and clinic billing software programs, ensuring the accuracy of reimbursement codes and the essential capture of associated revenue. The platform can be customized to create unique alerts and notifications, increasing the functionality and simplicity of the interface. CaRM also syncs directly with the FDA's product recall page, automatically and immediately alerting physicians to any FDA recall announcements impacting their patients' devices, giving them the opportunity to adjust treatment strategies and alter care quickly.

"On the clinical side of things, CaRM can make patient care easier, but for hospitals and clinics, it can also strengthen their operational margins," said Ravi Kartan, President and CEO of Optimize EP. "CaRM is an invaluable tool for those EPs and cardiologists who own their practices and rely on intuitive technologies like ours to keep things up and running. It's a practical digital tool for sustainability and profitability."

CaRM is commercially available in the United States.

Founded in 2018, Optimize EP is a digital health company focused on transforming cardiology care by improving cardiac data management to create sustainable, profitable practices that deliver optimal patient care. CaRM, the company's proprietary software developed by a practicing electrophysiologist, is a cloud-based platform that improves efficiency and streamlines the clinical and administrative operations necessary for efficient cardiac device remote monitoring, reimbursement, and billing. Simple, advanced, efficient - that's how Optimize EP is making care easier.

