Classworx Invites Musicians and Performers to Host Shows and Concerts on Classworx for Fans

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Classworx.com, owned by Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTCPINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, is inviting Musicians and Performers to join the Classworx platform on Classworx.com. Here, they can perform for their fans virtually, putting on concerts, shows, or plays for audience members that are interested in their work, genre, or subject matter. As a result of COVID-19, many musicians and artists are currently not performing as often as usual, with some not working or performing at all. Classworx is launching its platform that will enable people from around the globe to support these artists, musicians, bands, and performers that join Classworx and put on shows for attendees.

Performers and musicians can register on Classworx today to become listed as a performer. From there, they can create their own personal profile that includes an about section, pictures, a video, and their schedule of performances or shows. Classworx also provides these performers with flexible options for how attendees will pay for shows. Attendees can choose between a one-time drop-in fee for each performance attended a block of shows purchased at once or a monthly membership for access to all of an performer's performances over a period of time. This gives the artist, musician, band, or performer and attendees the ability to pick the plan that best fits their individual desires.

Raymond Firth, President, stated, "We built Classworx knowing that there is a large number of performers, artists, and musicians throughout the world who have so much to offer. From garage band groups to house-hold names in the music industry, COVID-19 has changed the way people experience live shows. These performers can join Classworx, post their schedule, and share their Classworx page. Performers then gain visibility by sharing their show schedule on Classworx and through their social accounts. The Classworx team will also be promoting these same performers and featuring them in posts throughout social media to attract more attendees to watch their online shows, plays, or live music events on Classworx. This is a great way for performers to earn a nice living."

Classworx offers 'instructors' two fee options when they join. Instructors have the option of paying a flat monthly fee. This gets performers listed in Classworx directory and marketing support for classes and shows from the Classworx marketing team. If an Instructor prefers not to pay the flat monthly fee, they have the option of paying as-you-go with a per attendee percentage fee. For instructors, professionals, or performers that are interested in using the Classworx platform for seminars, product launches, shareholder updates, and for any other kind of online gathering that will not charge a fee, they will be required to select the monthly rate option.

Classworx will be providing online marketing to reach attendees for instructors, professionals, and performers. The online marketing will include social media content creation, video production, and more that highlights upcoming classes, the instructors, and what they will be teaching. We encourage artists, musicians, bands, and performers to plan shows in advance and even let their attendees know what shows to expect so that the attendees can be prepared.

About Classworx

Classworx, Inc., a Colorado corporation that has been acquired by Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc., is doing business as ClassWorx. Classworx is currently building out classworx.com, which will be a provider of an internet-based, global network-directory of Instructors utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes").

The website will connect Instructors, both independent and those affiliated within organizations, with individual and group class participants utilizing proprietary technologies and methodologies to maximize the virtual class experiences and the efficiencies of the remote delivery modes of instruction.

The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

