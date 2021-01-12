Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.01.2021
Sondermeldung 12.1.2021: Sensationeller Durchbruch gelungen!
ACCESSWIRE
12.01.2021 | 16:20
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Independent Bank Group Inc.: Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Q4 2020 Earnings Call

McKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, will hold a conference call to discuss 2020 fourth quarter results on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 8:30 am EST. The related press release will be issued Monday, February 1, 2021 at 6:00 pm EST.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed by the webcast link, https://webcast-eqs.com/indepbankgroup20210126/en or by calling 1-877-407-0989 and by identifying the meeting number 13714597 or by identifying "Independent Bank Group Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call". The conference materials will also be available by accessing the Investor Relations page of our website, www.ifinancial.com. If you are unable to participate in the live event, a recording of the conference call will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of our website.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

CONTACTS:

Analysts/Investors:

Paul Langdale
Director of Corporate Development
(972) 562-9004
plangdale@ibtx.com

Media:

Schwinn Feng
Chief Marketing Officer
(469) 301-2706
schwinn.feng@ibtx.com

SOURCE: Independent Bank Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623965/Independent-Bank-Group-Inc-Announces-Q4-2020-Earnings-Call

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
