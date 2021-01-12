DJ Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Change of Auditor

Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Change of Auditor 12-Jan-2021 / 14:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 January 2021 VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED ("Veni Vidi Vici" or the "Company") Change of Auditor The Company announces that it has appointed PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor to the Company, effective immediately. In accordance with Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, the Company's previous auditor, Chapman Davis LLP, has deposited with the Company a statement confirming that there are no matters to be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors. The Board has approved the appointment of PKF as the Company's auditor for the financial year ending 31 December 2020. The re-appointment of PKF for the financial year ending 31 December 2021 will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2021. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: The Company +44 (0) 78 7958 4153 Donald Strang AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

