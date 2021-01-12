Hobbs & Towne, Inc. Announces New Vice President, Jennifer Ratner

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hobbs & Towne, Inc. ("HTI") is excited and honored to announce that Jennifer Ratner has joined the firm. HTI is the premier sustainability and climate technology-focused executive search and advisory services firm in the world, with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, London and Philadelphia, where Jennifer will be based. The firm has been dedicated to supporting and transforming the most innovative climate and sustainability technology companies and ESG investors around the world for over two decades.

Jennifer has extensive experience in private equity and venture capital, having worked with the world's leading buyside firms. "I am thrilled to join HTI and help build teams for some of the most innovative companies in climate technology. HTI provides me with a platform to merge a long-held passion for sustainability with my Wall Street and boutique search experience." stated Jennifer. After graduating from the Honors Program at UNC-Chapel Hill, Jennifer began her career at Greenhill, a mergers and acquisitions boutique, as an Investment Banking Analyst. She spent two years as a private equity Associate at Charterhouse, a middle market private equity firm, before attending Columbia Business School and graduating in 2006.

According to HTI partner Danielle Munley, the addition of Jennifer to the team will further augment the firm's delivery to its clients. She explains, "Jennifer's experience, partnering with world's top venture capitalists and private equity firms, in her previous executive search roles, mixed with her investment banking background and passion for sustainability, is an ideal skill and value set for our search and advisory practices. I am thrilled to be working with Jennifer and beyond excited about the category as we drive towards a more sustainable future."

About Hobbs & Towne, Inc. Hobbs & Towne, Inc. is an executive search and advisory services firm with a mission of building a more sustainable future. The executive search firm was founded in August of 1997 by Andy Towne and Bobby Hobbs and has focused on partnering with disruptors in cleantech, climate technology and sustainability for over 20 years. The Advisory Practice was launched in 2016, with services including M&A advisory; leadership assessment and executive coaching; interim management; restructuring advisory; capital raise advisory; and diversity, equity, & inclusion advisory. For more information, please visit www.hobbstowne.com.

Contacts:

Andrew Towne, CEO

atowne@hobbstowne.com

Danielle Munley, Partner

Danielle@hobbstowne.com

Jennifer Ratner, Vice President

jennifer@hobbstowne.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1199402/Hobbs_and_Towne_Inc_Logo.jpg