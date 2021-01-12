Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 655 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 12.1.2021: Sensationeller Durchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
12.01.21
08:03 Uhr
0,290 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2021 | 17:41
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaipedos Nafta: The new wording of the Articles of Association of AB Klaipedos nafta registered following the decrease of the authorised capital

On 11 January 2021 the new wording of Articles of Association of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) were registered within the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania following the decrease of the authorised capital of the Company, which is now equal to EUR 110 315 009,65 and divided into 380 396 585 units of shares, which grant 380 396 585 votes. Nominal value per share - EUR 0,29.

ENCLOSURE: Articles of Association of the Company registered on 11 January 2021.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

Attachment

  • KN AoA_EN_2021-01-11 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/db285a90-d4e3-4fa9-a4a9-df4e8769ef52)

KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.