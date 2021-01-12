Klaipedos Nafta: The new wording of the Articles of Association of AB Klaipedos nafta registered following the decrease of the authorised capital

On 11 January 2021 the new wording of Articles of Association of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) were registered within the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania following the decrease of the authorised capital of the Company, which is now equal to EUR 110 315 009,65 and divided into 380 396 585 units of shares, which grant 380 396 585 votes. Nominal value per share - EUR 0,29.

