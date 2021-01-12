APPRECIATE GROUP

Sales performance continued to improve in the seasonally important Q321 period. Core billings were well ahead of the prior year and December was the strongest month ever. Management is confident H221 will see the normal swing back to profitability, with the full-year performance at least in line with its expectations that underlay the H121 reinstatement of dividends. Accelerated digitalisation of the business has mitigated the effects of the pandemic, supported the Q321 progress, and positions it well for sustainable growth beyond the current financial year.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...