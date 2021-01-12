Shares concerned: CARBIOS (ISIN code: FR0011648716)

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new bio-industrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF.

As of December 31, 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

1,600 shares

170,789.61

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 72

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 77

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 4,264 shares for 101,746.3

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 4,712 shares for 121,006.7

For the record, as of the half-year statement on June 30, 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

2,048 shares

151,529.34

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1,429

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1,546

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 120,564 shares for 1,345,450.71

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 124,346 shares for 1,423,936.55

It is reminded that at the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

2,048 shares

151,529.34

The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2018-01 of 2 July 2018, applicable since 1 January 2019, establishing liquidity agreements on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

In addition, Carbios publishes thereafter, for each trading day during the last 6 months of 2020, the number of transactions entered into as well as the volume of shares and the amount of equity purchased and sold.

Number of transactions on buy side and sell side for each trading day during the last 6 months of 2020 Traded volume on buy side and sell side, in number of shares and capital aggregated for each day of

negotiation during the last 6 months of 2020 BUY SELL Date Number of transactions Number of shares Equity purchased in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Equity sold in euros Total H2/2020 72 4 264 101 746.30 Total H2/ 2020 77 4 712 121 006.70 02/07/2020 13 651 13 869.5 02/07/2020 3 201 4 332.0 03/07/2020 0 0 00.0 03/07/2020 2 200 4 320.0 06/07/2020 7 401 9 258.1 06/07/2020 3 151 3 503.1 07/07/2020 1 100 2 385.0 07/07/2020 1 100 2 400.0 08/07/2020 1 100 2 380.0 08/07/2020 3 450 11 285.0 09/07/2020 0 0 00.0 09/07/2020 1 200 5 860.0 24/07/2020 14 750 18 525.0 24/07/2020 3 51 1 282.7 27/07/2020 2 200 5 000.0 27/07/2020 8 600 15 700.0 28/07/2020 4 400 9 995.0 28/07/2020 1 14 357.0 29/07/2020 2 450 11 050.0 29/07/2020 0 0 00.0 30/07/2020 5 200 4 570.0 30/07/2020 0 0 00.0 31/07/2020 1 1 22.9 31/07/2020 2 151 3 495.4 03/08/2020 1 1 24.0 03/08/2020 5 501 12 274.0 04/08/2020 1 1 26.3 04/08/2020 1 1 26.3 05/08/2020 1 1 25.2 05/08/2020 1 1 25.2 06/08/2020 9 800 19 500.0 06/08/2020 8 200 5 100.0 07/08/2020 1 1 24.1 07/08/2020 15 601 14 744.1 10/08/2020 3 201 4 924.8 10/08/2020 2 201 5 224.8 11/08/2020 1 1 26.1 11/08/2020 8 401 10 636.1 12/08/2020 1 1 26.8 12/08/2020 1 1 26.8 13/08/2020 1 1 27.0 13/08/2020 1 1 27.0 14/08/2020 1 1 26.5 14/08/2020 1 1 26.5 17/08/2020 0 0 00.0 17/08/2020 1 200 5 600.0 21/08/2020 1 1 30.0 21/08/2020 2 101 3 030.0 10/09/2020 0 0 00.0 10/09/2020 3 383 11 700.7 14/09/2020 1 1 30.0 14/09/2020 1 1 30.0

