WKN: 868730 ISIN: NL0000334118 Ticker-Symbol: AVS 
Tradegate
12.01.21
18:17 Uhr
195,00 Euro
+0,30
+0,15 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
ASM INTERNATIONAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASM INTERNATIONAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
195,60196,1519:36
195,70196,2519:37
12.01.2021
ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES NEW CFO

Almere, The Netherlands
January 12, 2021, 6:30 p.m. CET


The Supervisory Board of ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announced the nomination of Mr. P (Paul) A.H. Verhagen as CFO and Member of the Management Board of ASMI, succeeding Peter van Bommel.

Mr. Verhagen (54) has a proven track record and background in Dutch listed companies. He has made a career within Royal Philips starting in the early nineties and fulfilled until 2013 numerous executive positions in the Netherlands, the USA, Hong Kong, and China. His last two assignments, from 2007 until 2013, were as Executive Vice President and CFO of Philips Consumer Lifestyle, and Executive Vice President and CFO of Philips Lighting. Since 2014 he is the CFO and Member of the Management Board of the Dutch stock listed company Fugro N.V. Mr. Verhagen is a Dutch national and holds a master in Business Administration and a post graduate degree as Chartered Controller.

Jan Lobbezoo, Chairman of ASMI Supervisory Board, said, "The Board is very pleased to nominate Paul Verhagen as a member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer. Paul has deep and extensive experience as a financial leader of Dutch listed companies and in the electronics industry."

About the retirement of Peter van Bommel, Mr. Lobbezoo said: "After a period of 10 years being the CFO and member of the Management Board Peter will retire as per the shareholders meeting in May. On behalf of the Supervisory Board I want to thank him again for the many achievements during that period."

The remuneration package of Mr. Verhagen shall consist of a base salary of €520,000 in combination with a long term share incentive and a short term cash incentive, both dependent on realizing certain predefined targets.

The ASMI shareholders will be asked to appoint Mr. Verhagen as Management Board member for a four-year term at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 17, 2021. After that the Supervisory Board will appoint Mr. Verhagen as the CFO. Mr. Verhagen will start at ASM on June 1, 2021.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability,changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com


Attachment

  • 20210112 ASMI Announces New CFO (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/560ee948-f534-47a2-bde9-072eca2ce4b6)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
