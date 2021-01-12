Regulatory News:

The original French version of Elior Group's (Paris:ELIOR) Universal Registration Document for fiscal 2019-2020 was filed with the French securities regulator (the Autorité des marchés financiers, or AMF) on January 12, 2021.

The document is available to the public in accordance with the applicable regulations and can be viewed and downloaded on Elior Group's website (www.eliorgroup.com Finance Regulated information Universal Registration Document) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

Elior Group's 2019-2020 Universal Registration Document notably includes the following information:

The annual financial report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the management report and the related Statutory Auditors' reports

The Statutory Auditors' special report on related-party agreements

The Board of Directors' report on corporate governance; and

The required disclosures describing the Company's share buyback program.

The English version of the Universal Registration Document will be available shortly.

Next date for the calendar: publication of Elior Group's first-quarter revenue on January 28, 2021.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group is one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and a benchmark player in the business industry, education, health welfare and leisure markets. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €3,967 million in revenue in fiscal 2019-2020.

Our 105,000 employees feed over 5 million people a day in 23,500 restaurants on three continents and offer services at 2,300 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website at http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group).

