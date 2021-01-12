The "Europe Defense Drone Antenna Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Technology, Type, Frequency, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the European defense drover antenna market is expected to reach US$ 223.33 million by 2027 from US$ 125.99 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9 from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe defense drone antenna market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Increasing interest in circular omni directional antennas and rise in drone procurement by military forces due to higher defense budgets are the major factor driving the growth of the Europe defense drone antenna market.

However, problem of signal overlapping with linear antennas hinder the growth of Europe defense drone antenna market. In case of COVID-19, Europe is highly affected specially the UK. The European defense contractors enjoy a significant number of contracts year on year from customer (military forces/governments) across the globe. The UK, Germany, and France have the highest density of defense contractors in the region. The COVID-19 outbreak has interrupted the manufacturing process and supply chain in these countries. Due to the massive outbreak and governmental regulations, the manufacturers are forced to operate with very limited personnel, which resulted in limited production of drones and its related components like antennas. Several European defense contractors are heavily dependent on the US, China, and Indian defense forces. The international supply chain disruptions coupled with lower military spending has been adversely affecting these European defense contractors' businesses. The drone antenna manufacturers are also among the European defense equipment manufacturers to witness shock created by the COVID-19 crises.

The Europe market for defense drone antenna is segmented into technology, type, frequency, application, and country. Based on technology, the market is segmented into linear polarized directional antenna, linear polarized omni directional antenna, circular polarized directional antenna, and circular polarized omni directional antenna. In 2019, the linear polarized omni directional antenna segment held the largest share of market. Based on type, the market is divided into lightweight antenna, FPV antenna, telemetry antenna, NLOS antenna, and others. The lightweight antenna segment held the largest share of market in 2019. FPV antenna segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Based on frequency, market is segment into high frequency, very high frequency, and ultra-high frequency. The ultra-high frequency segment dominated the market in 2019. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into surveillance, navigation, communication, telemetry, and others. The communication segment contributed a substantial share in 2019 and surveillance segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment.

Alaris Holdings Limited; Antenna Research Associates, Inc.; Cobham Limited; PPM Systems; TE Connectivity; Trimble Inc. are among the leading companies in the Europe defense drone antenna market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2020, PPM announced the opening of 40 new offices in the UK to expand its engineering and design, sales and marketing, customer service, and accounts work.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Drone Procurement by Military Forces due to Higher Defense Budgets

Increasing Interest in Circular Omni-Directional Antennas

Restraints

Problem of Signal Overlapping with Linear Antennas

Opportunity

Upsurge in R&D to Introduce Newer Variants such as Low-weight and 360 Multibeam Antenna

Future Trends

Continuous Upgradations in Drone Antenna

