Mercy Health - Cincinnati and the City of Mason Announce the Construction of a New Hospital Campus to Serve Mason and Warren County

MASON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Mercy Health - Cincinnati announces the health system will build a new, $156 million 60-bed hospital and medical office complex on a key 30-acre site along the I-71 Innovation Corridor in Mason at Kings Mills, exit 25 on I-71. Mercy Health will break ground on the 156,900 square foot facility in the third quarter of 2021 and anticipates bringing 220 new jobs to Mason in 2024 with eventual growth to 275. Construction is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2023 with Mercy Health beginning patient care shortly thereafter.

"Our leadership team identified an opportunity for serving unmet inpatient needs in Warren County while developing a strong partnership with the City of Mason," said Mercy Health - Cincinnati President Dave Fikse. "This investment aligns with our mission to promote accessible, community health, and well-being."

The new 156,900 square foot hospital, the first new hospital construction in Cincinnati since Mercy Health built West Hospital in 2014, will focus on providing emergency care and general and orthopedic surgery and offers opportunity for future campus expansion. It will include:

Emergency department

One level II cath lab

60 beds

Four operating rooms

Two procedure suites

The facility will also be home to a medical office building located adjacent to the hospital and offering specialist care, including cardiology, pulmonology, general surgery, gynecology, gastroenterology, and vascular services.

"We're very excited to welcome one of the largest health systems in the country and in the region, Mercy Health, to the City of Mason. It's a great complement to our I-71 Innovation corridor. City Council's priority is to foster a culture of wellness for our residents, and this development aligns with that commitment," said City of Mason Mayor Kathy Grossmann.

Mason City Council approved on Monday an economic participation agreement and incentive package that included a $600,000 forgivable loan and waiver of expedited permit fees, as well as a mutual commitment to exploring a collaboration around bio innovation.

"Our strategies have much in common. We are energized by the large emphasis that Bon Secours Mercy Health places on research, innovation, and engagement with early-stage companies. Mason's economic development has an ongoing track record of facilitating and adopting innovation through this model to grow the Mason BioHub. We are looking forward to having Mercy here as a partner," said Michele Blair, director of economic development for the City of Mason.

The project architect is GBBN and Danis is the construction firm.

This new Mason facility will serve the northeast region of Cincinnati and fulfills Mercy Health's Mission of extending the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of communities.

It's the latest Mercy Health development in the area, following the July 2019 opening of Mercy Health - Deerfield Medical Center, an outpatient facility with diagnostics and physician offices. Deerfield Medical Center houses primary care practices and offers cardiology, women's health services, and general surgery practices, in addition to diagnostic services on-site, including lab draws, X-ray, MRI, mammography, ultrasound, and cardio/pulmonary testing.

Mercy Health - Cincinnati will announce two new primary care practices in Mason and Maineville later this month.

Mercy Health will work with key community stakeholders to identify unmet community health needs in Warren County, such as affordable housing, workforce training, and transportation.

Mercy Health - Cincinnati is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry's quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Mercy Health - Cincinnati has been serving Greater Cincinnati for more than 160 years and provides an integrated network of leading physicians, compassionate caregivers, comprehensive services, and exceptional care at more than 180 locations across the region. The Mercy Health - Cincinnati network of care includes five award-winning hospitals, senior living communities, primary care and specialty physician practices, outpatient centers, fitness centers, and a variety of outreach programs. Mercy Health - Cincinnati hospitals have earned national Truven Health Analytics' 100 Top Hospitals honors more than all other Cincinnati hospitals combined, placing them among the best hospitals in the nation. Truven has also named Mercy Health - Cincinnati as one of the nation's Top 15 health systems six times, which is more than any other health system in Cincinnati. Consistent with its commitment to serve each patient with dignity, Bon Secours Mercy Health provides nearly $2 million per day in community benefit. The mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying, and underserved. To learn more visit, mercy.com.

About the City of Mason, Ohio - As the largest city in Warren County and part of the Greater Cincinnati region in southwest Ohio, Mason, is nationally recognized for its low cost of living, award-winning schools, and intentional culture of wellness. Mason has a strong small business community and is an established hub for bioscience innovation, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and technology companies. Mason's economic development mission is focused on attracting and supporting the growth of top companies and creating jobs in these sectors while also leveraging partnerships to attract foreign direct investment. For more information about the City of Mason, visit www.whymason.com or www.imaginemason.org.

