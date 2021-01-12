Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders' annual meeting

on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (Paris:KER) (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from January 4 to 8, 2021 (French only):

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/01/2021 FR0000121485 10,000 586.29 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/01/2021 FR0000121485 10,000 576.46 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 06/01/2021 FR0000121485 10,000 572.46 XPAR TOTAL 30,000 578.40

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/6a86df1de9b9f74a/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-January-4-to-8-2021.pdf

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288

Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

