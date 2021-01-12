Technology Creates a Fiber-grade Connection in the Air

Intellectual Property for GIGA-AIR Co-Developed by Globtel Holding of Slovenia

GeoLinks, the fastest growing telecommunications company in California, today unveiled GIGA-AIR, a first-of-its-kind fixed wireless radio platform that will enable gigabit and multi-gigabit fiber-like connectivity at a fraction of the cost of fiber. GIGA-AIR uses previously untapped, license-exempt frequency spectrum from 69 GHz to 71 GHz and from 81 GHz to 83 GHz in upstream for GeoLinks rural deployments.

"GIGA-AIR will fulfill a critical national infrastructure need at a low cost, a true game-changing opportunity in bridging the digital divide," said Skyler Ditchfield, Co-Founder and CEO, GeoLinks. "GeoLinks and Globtel have effectively created a wireless bridge using high-level untapped spectrum that will affordably reach speeds and cover distances previously unimaginable with fixed wireless."

The platform is a unique wireless point to multipoint solution that is particularly suitable for areas with less developed infrastructure due to its low set up time and ability to cover a wide area. GIGA-AIR can deliver fiber-like services without the need for major construction or long deployment times. In its 360-degree coverage configuration GIGA-AIR can achieve 14 Gbps of total throughput at a base station location and up to two Gbps per single customer.

The platform uses frequency division duplex (FDD), which means that different frequencies are used for upstream and downstream, an advantage over most other wireless solutions. The system supports Docsis 3.0 and 3.1 transmission technologies and is able to achieve total supported bandwidth of 500 MHz per sector in each direction. GIGA-AIR consists of base station indoor equipment with sector antennas and a transceiver which is installed at the customer's premises.

"When we first came up with the idea and figured out how to ensure that oxygen absorption would not denigrate the signal, we knew it was revolutionary," added Ditchfield. "The ability to expand the coverage range from meters to miles, and with high-speed connectivity, available now rather than years from now, opens tremendous possibility for previously unconnected and under connected individuals and businesses."

ClearFiber+, the broadband product GeoLinks will offer to customers via GIGA-AIR, will be available in Spring 2021.

GeoLinks holds exclusive rights to sell and market GIGA-AIR in the United States. The platform was developed by Globtel in partnership with GeoLinks. Globtel's AIR Gigaray is already being used in several countries with frequency bandwidths of 200 MHz to 800 MHz.

GeoLinks

GeoLinks is one of the nation's leading telecommunications companies, nationally recognized for its innovative Internet and Hosted Voice solutions. Headquartered in Southern California and ranked on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America three-years running, GeoLinks delivers Enterprise-Grade Internet, Digital Voice, SD-WAN, Cloud On-ramping, Layer 2 Transport, and both Public and Private Turnkey Network Construction expertly tailored for businesses and Anchor Institutions nationwide. More information on the company can be found at www.GeoLinks.com.

