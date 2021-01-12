Campden Wealth is thrilled to welcome blockchain conglomerate GDA Group as its newest Corporate Partner for 2021. The Toronto-based firm provides institutions and private investors with access to all verticals of the crypto capital markets. This partnership between two organizations, once operating in different verticals, signals a new era of portfolio allocation and asset diversification. As bitcoin and other digital assets become a vital component of modern investment strategies, GDA Group provides multiple avenues for digital asset exposure, including non-recourse lending up to $100M through GDA Lending, trading services through their institutional trading desk Secure Digital Marketsand private placements through their capital markets arm GDA Capital.

"Our firm has been building our balance sheet and offerings over the last 3 years. We have worked in every vertical of the digital asset market, and we understand the cyclical nature of crypto and the importance of timing, liquidity, and market diversification. We are delighted to offer Campden the same professional insights that we have spent years developing, as we collectively embrace a new era characterized by institutional adoption and generational wealth participation in the digital asset market," said GDA Group Executive Chairman David Shafrir.

"The Campden Community is constantly balancing the needs of wealth creation for the future, with wealth preservation for the present. With bitcoin and other digital assets becoming increasingly recognized as a store of value similar to gold, this new sector and asset class continues to become a more attractive avenue of investment for our members. We look forward to working with GDA Group to help our members understand the technical, financial, and economic nuances of digital assets and why this is an unprecedented opportunity," said Campden Wealth North America CEO Brien Biondi.

"Institutions have spent a decade on the sidelines, evaluating the risks of this burgeoning sector. Now, in less than 6 months we have seen billions in institutional and private capital enter the space. Our relationship with Campden will illustrate the maturation of this industry and where we are headed next. New stakeholders will need experience, resources and insights to navigate this new market and evaluate upcoming opportunities," said James Godfrey, FX and International Banking Advisor to GDA Group.

In addition to insights and advisory services, GDA Group will offer proprietary access into both high-growth and well-established digital asset projects for Campden Wealth's family office and private capital partners.

GDA Group is one of the first and most established blockchain firms in North America. Originally founded in Toronto and New York City, GDA has expanded globally and is focused on diverse areas of the blockchain and digital asset industry including capital markets, digital asset offerings and capital formation, asset management, trading and liquidity, consulting, development, and other related services.

GDA has consulted on projects for Fortune 500 companies and governments, launched 20+ digital assets, and raised $500+ million of capital. The firm has also processed over $2.5 billion of digital asset transactions through its over-the-counter trading desk.

Campden Wealth is an independent, family-owned business providing unrivalled knowledge, intelligence, and connectivity for family businesses, family offices and significant private investors worldwide.

For the past 27 years Campden Wealth and the Institute for Private Investors have delivered membership services, peer-to-peer private meetings, educational programs, proprietary research, news and analysis for families and family offices.

