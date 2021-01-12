OneCall24 Announces Deployment of COVID Rapid-testing Kits for All Care Home Partners

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert nursing and care staff recruiters OneCall24 are proud to announce the deployment of new COVID rapid-testing kits for all agency workers, ensuring peace of mind for its network of care home partners across the UK. The agency has invested heavily in the 15-minute kits, part of its ongoing commitment to help safeguard the most vulnerable in society.

Care homes will be provided with a stock of kits that will enable every OneCall24 worker can be tested before the start of their shift. Clients will be reassured that any worker contracted through OneCall24 has tested negative for coronavirus by the start of their shift.

Homes partnering with OneCall24 will simply be asked to provide information about anticipated stock requirements so that enough kits can be couriered in time. OneCall24 believes that daily testing is the only way forward to confirm that workers are not spreading the virus. Dramatically reducing the risk of exposure is vital for protecting care home patients, who are often already at risk.

OneCall24 understand that these are extremely concerning times. We are committed to helping relieve some of the pressures on our care home partners and further supporting our clients in any way we can. Homes wishing to enquire about our services or the new rapid-testing kits can email info@onecall24.co.uk.

About OneCall24:

OneCall24 recruits for nursing and care roles across the UK. We take care of our staff, paying them well and rewarding them with generous incentive schemes that include an annual Continuance of Professional Development (CPD) contribution. For clients, we're on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, providing a reliable, trustworthy service backed up by a robust compliance procedure that ensures we always deliver the right staff, to the right role, at the right time.

Contact:

Matthew Betteridge

03333 22 11

Matthew@onecall24.co.uk