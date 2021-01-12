Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.01.2021
Sondermeldung 12.1.2021: Sensationeller Durchbruch gelungen!
WKN: A1KCL7 ISIN: US3765491010 Ticker-Symbol: 3L4 
Stuttgart
12.01.21
07:17 Uhr
11,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
12.01.2021 | 22:20
Gladstone Land Corporation: Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for January, February, and March 2021

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of January, February, and March 2021.

Monthly Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.04495 per share of common stock for each of January, February, and March 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

January 22

January 29

$ 0.04495

February 17

February 26

0.04495

March 18

March 31

0.04495

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.13485

The Company has paid 95 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013 and has increased its common stock distributions 21 times over the prior 24 quarters. The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneFarms.com.

Series A Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDP): $0.1328125 per share of Series A Preferred Stock for January 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series A Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

January 22

January 29

$ 0.1328125

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.1328125

As a result of the previously announced conditional optional redemption of all of the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock, which is currently expected to occur on February 12, 2021, the Company did not declare any subsequent dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock. The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series A Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series B Preferred Stock (Nasdaq:LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of January, February and March 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

January 27

February 5

$ 0.125

February 24

March 5

0.125

March 24

April 5

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series C Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.125 per share of Series C Preferred Stock for each of January, February and March 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series C Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

January 27

February 5

$ 0.125

February 24

March 5

0.125

March 24

April 5

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series C Preferred Stock distribution to date.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company currently owns 137 farms, comprised of approximately 101,000 acres in 13 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $1.2 billion. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneFarms.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623972/Gladstone-Land-Announces-Increase-in-Monthly-Cash-Distributions-for-January-February-and-March-2021

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.