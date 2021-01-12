Gladstone Land Corporation: Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for January, February, and March 2021

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of January, February, and March 2021.

Monthly Cash Distributions :

Common Stock: $0.04495 per share of common stock for each of January, February, and March 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount January 22 January 29 $ 0.04495 February 17 February 26 0.04495 March 18 March 31 0.04495 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.13485

The Company has paid 95 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013 and has increased its common stock distributions 21 times over the prior 24 quarters. The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneFarms.com.

Series A Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDP): $0.1328125 per share of Series A Preferred Stock for January 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series A Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount January 22 January 29 $ 0.1328125 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.1328125

As a result of the previously announced conditional optional redemption of all of the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock, which is currently expected to occur on February 12, 2021, the Company did not declare any subsequent dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock. The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series A Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series B Preferred Stock (Nasdaq:LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of January, February and March 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount January 27 February 5 $ 0.125 February 24 March 5 0.125 March 24 April 5 0.125 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series C Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.125 per share of Series C Preferred Stock for each of January, February and March 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series C Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount January 27 February 5 $ 0.125 February 24 March 5 0.125 March 24 April 5 0.125 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series C Preferred Stock distribution to date.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company currently owns 137 farms, comprised of approximately 101,000 acres in 13 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $1.2 billion. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneFarms.com .

