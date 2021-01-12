Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2021) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, announces that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Agreement") with Star Finance GmbH ("Star Finance"), a Swiss-based company, to provide European investor relations services. Star Finance has offices in Steinhausen, Switzerland, and Cologne, Germany.

Star Finance is owned and operated by Michael Adams, who is a communications professional with more than 15 years of experience assisting Canadian public companies with introductions to investors, primarily in Germany and German-speaking Europe. Among other services, Star Finance owns and operates two established investment-focused financial websites and provides information about investment opportunities to its audience through e-mail newsletters, websites and various social media channels in the form of written articles as well as video content.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Star Finance will create and implement an investor relations program for the Company, assist in the organization and dissemination of Company information, and provide market intelligence services to the Company. In consideration of these services, the Company shall pay Star Finance EUR 24,000 for an initial 6-month term.

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective N,N-dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products ("DMT Products") for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Timothy Ko"

Timothy Ko, CEO

