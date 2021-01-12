Anzeige
Orsu Metals Corporation: Orsu Metals Issues Shares for Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Orsu Metals Corporation (TSXV:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") has issued 571,531 shares for services as announced on January 7, 2021.

To December 31, 2020, there is a total accrual of the Canadian equivalent of $174,317 which has been settled in full by the issuance of a total of 571,531 shares of the Company priced at $0.305, being the closing share price on December 31, 2020.

The common shares are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue.

ENDS

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For further information, please contact:
Sergei Stefanovich, Managing Director of Orsu Metals Corporation
Doris Meyer, Corporate Secretary, Orsu Metals Corporation
email: ir@orsumetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Orsu Metals Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/624001/Orsu-Metals-Issues-Shares-for-Services

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
