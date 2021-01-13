Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA) has been approached, in a friendly manner, by the Alimentation Couche-Tard group, with a combination project. Discussions are very preliminary.

About Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of some 12,300 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €80.7 billion in 2019. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, in all locations.

