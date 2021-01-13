Campaign Writer: ZoomInfo Reviews: Competitors, Pricing, and Alternatives for 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / For the second consecutive year, B2B platform ZoomInfo is leading its competition in several key categories according to the popular review site G2.com, where reviewers are routinely asked "What do you like?" and "What do you dislike?" about certain business services and software.

In 2019, ZoomInfo was ranked the highest in satisfaction and market presence by G2, and its popularity continues as 2021 gets underway. Today, with more than 4,200 reviews, ZoomInfo receives nearly a full five-star rating from its reviewers.

Business-to-business contact finding software customer satisfaction. Image Credit: 123rf.com / Rabia Elif Aksoy

Zoominfo, it's Expensive, but is it Worth the Price?

Pricing for ZoomInfo comes at a premium, and that may be an issue for current and potential customers of the platform. As with any investment for your business or company, it makes perfect financial sense if you are getting a return on your investment (ROI) of time or money, and even better if both.

When reviewers were asked in 2019 what they disliked most about ZoomInfo, the most common answer was the expense and costliness of the service. The annual cost of ZoomInfo, on average, continues to be north of $18,300, and that price tag is financially tough to justify for many small businesses and start-ups trying to increase their sales revenue.

ZoomInfo pricing data was compiled by Contact Finder Magazine after extensive research of over 3500+ ZoomInfo reviews on the G2 website, has taken note of some of the recent sticker shock customers have had.

The Top 5 Zoominfo Rants Include:

"It is very expensive, prohibitively so for many small businesses." "I understand that you get what you pay for, but wow, ZoomInfo is expensive." "The platform is more expensive than we would like." "ZoomInfo can get complicated and expensive quickly." "Rigid contract process. Very expensive solution."

Is Zoominfo the Right B2B Service for You?

It depends on who you are and where you are in the scaling of your business. A little over a year ago, a Senior Sales Executive and ZoomInfo customer from a mid-market sized company aptly captured the sentiment of those who can afford the platform: "ZoomInfo is a bit expensive, but it is worth the price."

Zoominfo Competitors and Alternatives for 2021

As with any popular service that comes at a cost, there will always be those searching for alternatives that are less expensive, and ZoomInfo is no exception. Google monthly search data continues to show that thousands of would-be customers are searching for the phrases "ZoomInfo Pricing Reddit" and "ZoomInfo Pricing Quora" and "ZoomInfo Alternative" as well as others.

Ben Argeband, Founder of Swordfish AI, said his platform added many new small business and corporate enterprise customers in 2020 that were searching specifically for ZoomInfo alternatives. "Once they saw our B2B data was equivalent or better, at less than 50% of the annual cost vs. ZoomInfo, these companies easily made the switch to Swordfish as a bottom-line choice," Argeband noted.

ZoomInfo and Swordfish AI continue to be two of the leaders in this space, and last year both were named to the 9 Top Contact Finding Tools list for finding email addresses and cell phone numbers, and were also mentioned in the Best Contact Finder Tools list.

9.5 Best Tools to Use to Find Email and Phone Numbers. Image Credit: Contact Finder Email + Cell Phone Search Tools.

