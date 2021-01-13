Sumitomo SHI FW (SFW) and WOIMA Finland Oy (WOIMA) have signed an agreement to deliver the modular wasteWOIMA waste-to-energy plants. SFW becomes a strategic investor in WOIMA, combining SFW's renowned expertise in power technology, project execution and global reach with WOIMA's innovative plant design.

The wasteWOIMA plant is a unique solution for environmental issues of landfilling and growing municipal waste. It fits small and medium-size cities with local waste management and energy generation.

The plant utilizes robust grate combustion technology to safely treat a wide range of solid wastes, complying with the most stringent environmental standards. It serves a waste collection area of 100,000-500,000 people and converts from 30,000 up to 200,000 tons of non-recyclable waste annually into renewable electricity and heating or cooling.

The concept is scalable and allows for fast deployment: it has 1-4 combustion lines and is based on container-size modules. These workshop-fabricated and pre-assembled modules guarantee a high-quality, cost-effective solution with simple delivery and fast construction. Advanced plant automation and standardized maintenance ensure high plant reliability and reduced operating costs.

Tomas Harju-Jeanty, CEO, SFW: "WOIMA provides a solution to tackle the world's growing waste challenge on a local level. WOIMA's innovative solutions will become part of our core technology portfolio, and give us a wider ability to serve our existing and new customers as they seek to manage their waste and move away from fossil fuels."

Henri Kinnunen, CEO, WOIMA Corporation: "Municipal solid waste is an abundant and under-utilized resource everywhere, and we provide a robust solution to manage it. SFW's global presence and strong track record in the energy sector strengthens our capability to deliver wasteWOIMA plants worldwide."

About SFW

SFW is a provider of power, energy storage and environmental technologies and services for the global energy industry. We strive to provide sustainable energy solutions for a wide portfolio of customer needs in power generation, energy storage, and digital services. www.shi-fw.com

About WOIMA

WOIMA develops innovative modular, standardized solutions that enable the utilization of waste streams to their fullest potential, either as raw material or as energy. www.woimacorporation.com

