Visa veteran Damien Gough, who most recently served as Head of Issuer Processing and Enablement Partnerships at the digital payments giant, will oversee GPS' partnerships and drive its commercial success in the region

Leading payments issuer processor, Global Processing Services (GPS), today announces the appointment of Damien Gough as Head of Asia Pacific.

With more than 14 years' experience working with fintechs across the region, Gough was previously Head of Issuer Processing and Enablement Partnerships, Asia Pacific, at Visa, where he was responsible for forging regional and global partnerships with third-party processors and BIN sponsors. Whilst there, he also spearheaded sales activities and solutions with leading regional fintech issuers.

Prior to that, Gough was Head of Prepaid Products, Asia Pacific, and Head of Issuer Processing Services, Australia and New Zealand, at Visa, where he spent nine years working with the digital payments giant.

Commenting on the appointment, Joanne Dewar, Chief Executive Officer of GPS, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Damien to the GPS team. His in-depth experience with supporting the launch and growth of many of the largest fintech issuance programmes in Asia Pacific, both prepaid and debit, will be immensely beneficial to the growth of GPS in the region. Damien has an excellent track record of effectively engaging ecosystem partners across Asia Pacific, including sponsor banks, eKYC vendors, fintech investors and various processors which will be pivotal to the strength of our partnerships in the fastest-growing fintech market in the world."

With the support of the UK Department for International Trade's Fintech Bridges and the Singaporean Economic Development Board, GPS successfully expanded into the APAC region in November 2019, and has already delivered successful programmes for WeLab Bank, the first homegrown virtual bank in Hong Kong, and Razer Fintech, the largest offline-to-online ("O2O") digital payment network in South East Asia aiming to establish the world's first global youth bank.

Commenting on his decision to join GPS, Gough said: "GPS is rising to the challenge of helping clients navigate global and local complexities, by building out agile regional support teams with award-winning product launches sitting on top of a highly flexible platform that supports most fintech issuance use cases. The expertise, experience, breadth of APIs, and local support agility provided by GPS to fintechs and digital banks, are helping to make what was once a complex process simple.

It is an honour to join GPS to lead and support its rapidly expanding Asia Pacific team, to further help and empower our customers to deliver leading payment products in a highly diverse region that is rapidly embracing and adopting fintech services. From high-growth emerging countries to mature markets, we are witnessing strong demand and I am incredibly excited about our bright future in the region."

To find out more about GPS, visit: https://www.globalprocessing.com/

About Global Processing Services (GPS)

Global Processing Services (GPS) is the trusted and proven go-to payments processing partner for today's leading challenger brands, including Revolut, WeLab Bank, and Razer Fintech.

Founded in 2007, GPS's highly flexible and configurable platform places the control firmly in the hands of global fintechs, digital banks and e-wallets, enabling them to deliver rich functionality to the cardholder.

GPS is certified by Mastercard and Visa to process and manage any credit, debit or prepaid card transaction globally, with offices in London, Newcastle, Singapore, Sydney and Dubai. It is equipped to meet the stringent standards required by Tier 1 banks and has integrated with more than 40 issuing banks and operates programmes for 180+ clients in 60 countries, using over 150 currencies.

