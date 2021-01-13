Hikma's commitment to environmental performance recognised with "A-" rating in 2020 CDP Global Climate Change Report

Improved rating elevates Hikma to global leadership position

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma, Group), the multinational generic pharmaceutical company, has received an 'A-' rating from the CDP 2020 Global Climate Change Report, improving on the Group's previous score and elevating Hikma to CDP's Leadership Band of companies implementing current best practices.

CDP is an independent, not-for-profit organisation aimed at enabling companies to progress towards environmental stewardship through benchmarking and comparison with peers.

In the 2020 report, Hikma received an "A" rating in five separate categories ranked by CDP, including for its emission reduction initiatives, its scope 1 and 2 emissions (greenhouse gas emissions from direct fuel usage and electricity consumption), its governance and risk management processes, and its business strategy and financial planning. Hikma's performance - with at or above average marks in every category evaluated - exceeded the global average, the European regional average, and the biotech and pharma sector average.

"As a company, we have worked hard to continually improve our environmental performance and we are proud to see those focused efforts recognised with a strong rating from the CDP that places us in a leadership position among global companies," explained Hana Ramadan, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Hikma. "In line with our mission to help put better health within reach, every day, we are committed to further reducing our climate impact and improving the resilience of our business in the face of future climate change. We will continue working collaboratively across the Group to improve the efficiency and sustainability of our operations, products and services."

In 2020, Hikma began aligning its climate change management with the Task-Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), a set of voluntary, consistent disclosure recommendations established with input from a wide range of industries and countries for use by companies in providing information to investors, lenders and insurance underwriters about their climate-related financial risks. The Group also continued to drive energy efficiency and renewable energy in its manufacturing operations, approving plans to increase solar power generation at its manufacturing site in Sintra, Portugal in 2021.

To learn more about the sustainability work at Hikma, please visit https://www.hikma.com/sustainability/.

